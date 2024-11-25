VIP tasting menu at care home
Head Chef, Joe prepared a special menu to showcase the wonderful meals and the combination of flavours the residents enjoy daily in the home.
Guests were able to try Butternut Squash Arancini with a Coconut Crumb, Macaroni Cheese Bites with a Tomato Salsa Top, Marinated Chicken Strip Served on a Home-made Naan, Minted Yoghurt & Pickled Red Onions plus many more.
Anthony, General Manager at Lydfords says: “Lydfords is keen to part of the community and our Tasting Menu Event allowed local professionals from to experience the high standards we have here and the importance of our fine dining experience for our residents.
"They also Had the chance to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’