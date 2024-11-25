VIP tasting menu at care home

Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly invited local professionals to an exclusive event to meet their Head Chef, Joe and sample the special menu he had made especially for the guests.

Head Chef, Joe prepared a special menu to showcase the wonderful meals and the combination of flavours the residents enjoy daily in the home.

Guests were able to try Butternut Squash Arancini with a Coconut Crumb, Macaroni Cheese Bites with a Tomato Salsa Top, Marinated Chicken Strip Served on a Home-made Naan, Minted Yoghurt & Pickled Red Onions plus many more.

Anthony, General Manager at Lydfords says: “Lydfords is keen to part of the community and our Tasting Menu Event allowed local professionals from to experience the high standards we have here and the importance of our fine dining experience for our residents.

Marinated Chicken On Homemade Naan Bread With An Onion Relish

"They also Had the chance to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’