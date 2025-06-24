Waldron Village Voice

The recent spell of roasting hot weather has affected everybody, even those who bring services to our doorsteps early in the morning.

I was met at the front door yesterday by the milkman, soon after six o'clock , who told me that he had to have finished his round by seven, a time when many of us are just rolling out of bed. Just a few minutes later I was scanning the news headlines - yes, from a real newspaper! So a salute to all those, almost unseen, who bring these useful services daily, throughout the year.

At The Star Simon and Nicole continue to host regular events and while the recent weather has been so good, have welcomed musicians to perform in the garden at the weekends. Barbecued food has been on the menu at weekends, and by popular request the Sunday roast has been reintroduced. Tonight, 27 June, the Morris Men are visiting the pub to perform outside in the square and tomorrow, Saturday 28 June there will be a jazz trio.

Also on 28 June there will be an afternoon tea with musical entertainment at All Saints' Church at 4.00 pm. The programme will include songs by Faure and Chausson and opera arias by Mozart, Delibes and Verdi. The soloists are Yvonne Lloyd (soprano) Christopher Dixon (baritone) and George Oakenford (bass). Gavin Stevens and Brian Steer will accompany. There's no ticket charge but a retiring collection will be taken towards the maintenance of the organ and to the "Flush Fund", our fundraiser to provide lavatory facilities at All Saints'.

A reminder to book your tickets for Gentle Harry's Farm, this summer's production by the Rude Mechanicals, currently touring the south-east. It reaches Waldron for one night only on Wednesday 30 July, starting at 7.30 pm. If you've not yet enjoyed a production by the Rudes, it's time you did. It's funny, tender and gently satirical with a small cast playing multiple roles, constantly changing costume (and musical instruments) and set in July 1957. It's a bit like the Famous Five on speed (if you can imagine that).

The production will be in the field at the back of The Star outdoors, so bring your own camping chairs, warm clothes and a picnic. All seaing is unallocated and you'll be guided by the crew how to set up. Picnics from 6.00 pm or book yourselves a table at the pub for a pre-performance dinner and drinks. All tickets are between £10 and £24. To purchase tickets, access information and more, visit www.therudes.co.uk

This weekend on Sunday 29 June, services will be held at St Bartholomew's church in Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Matins will be at 10.00 am and Andy Delves will preside and Tim Hough will preach. Refreshments will be provided after the services by Pete and Joan Oliver. ENDS