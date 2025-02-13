Wealden Citizens Advice receives additional Cost of Living contribution

An additional contribution of £15,000 has been given to Wealden Citizens Advice from Wealden District Council’s Cost of Living reserves.

The Wealden-based charity received extra funding from the council for the winter of 2024-2025 to help residents with debt problems. Last year, the council also gave the charity £43,000 from the Cost of Living reserves for the 2023-2024 financial year.

The council is pleased to give the further contribution to support the continuous hard work happening in the district.

The extra funding will help the organisation to obtain additional resource to ease pressure within the organisation and to support Cost of Living.

Pictured are Jenny Jadia, Tim Murray, Councillor Gareth Owen-Williams and Councillor Rachel Millward

Between April 2023 – March 2024, Wealden Citizens Advice supported 1,281 clients with 4,270 issues relating to benefits and tax credits and 655 clients with 2,784 debt related issues.

The overall service supported and assisted their clients in achieving an income gain of £1,739,079, along with assisting clients with £723,077 of debts written off and a total of £107,588 in reimbursements.

Councillor Rachel Millward, Alliance for Wealden (Green Party) and lead councillor for Community, Culture and Communications and leader of the council, said, “We are delighted to be able to support Wealden Citizens Advice with an additional grant of £15,000. This funding will enable the charity to continue its invaluable work in our community, providing much-needed support to thousands of our residents. Huge thanks are due to the brilliant volunteers who work at Wealden Citizens Advice – it’s through wonderful volunteer organisations like this that we are able to keep making Wealden fairer and kinder for all."