Westham School joins housebuilder to boost biodiversity at Brookwood Meadows

David Wilson Homes recently welcomed pupils from Pevensey and Westham Primary School to its Brookwood Meadows development in Westham, to help educate them on the importance of biodiversity in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year Two pupils had the opportunity to throw wildflower seeds on the development in support of No Mow May, an annual campaign that calls on lawn owners to put their mowers away to let spring plants and wildflowers grow.

According to WWF’s Living Planet, 73% of the UK’s wildlife population has declined since 1970 [1]. The educational visit saw 30 pupils plant native wildflower seeds whilst learning about the role wildflowers play in providing nectar and shelter for local pollinating insects, including bees and butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Kerr, Head of School at Pevensey and Westham Primary School, commented: “The planting at Brookwood Meadows was a wonderful way for the pupils to understand the impact we have on local wildlife. The hands-on activity aligned with our curriculum of protecting the local environment, and certainly helped strengthen the pupils understanding. We look forward to bringing another class to install a Pollination Education Station at the development this summer, which will further support their learning.”

Pevensey and Westham Primary School visiting Brookwood Meadows

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We’re proud to be bringing our No Mow May campaign to Brookwood Meadows for the first time this year. This initiative is part of our commitment to supporting local biodiversity and educating pupils on the vital role that pollinating plants play. It was fantastic to see how enthusiastic the pupils were during the activity and to learn about local wildlife.”

David Wilson Homes’ Brookwood Meadows has a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £417,995.

To find out more about David Wilson Homes, visit the website or call 0333 355 8499.