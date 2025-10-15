Who deserves to switch on Chichester’s Christmas lights? Nominate your local hero today

Chichester BID is delighted to announce that nominations are now open for two exceptional individuals to officially switch on Chichester’s Christmas Lights on Saturday 22 November 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-loved festive tradition marks the official start of Christmas in Chichester and celebrates the incredible people who make a difference in our community every day.

Taking place outside the Assembly Rooms on North Street, Light Up Chichester will feature a full day of live entertainment, festive food and drink, and family-friendly performances - all leading up to the magical switch-on moment at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, Chichester BID invites the public to nominate the local heroes they feel should be lighting up Chichester this year. There are two categories:

Previous winners of the light switch on competition

Under 18s – celebrating young people who have inspired or supported others.

18 and over – recognising adults who have gone above and beyond in their community.

Nominees could include a family member, friend, neighbour, volunteer, teacher, NHS worker, or community champion whose kindness, positivity, or hard work deserves recognition. The winning heroes will switch on this year’s Christmas lights in Chichester alongside the much-loved elves from Chichester Festival Theatre’s grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel includes Helen Marshall, Chair of Chichester BID, Natasha McLeod, CEO of Chichester BID, Councillor Sean McHale, Mayor of Chichester, and Nicola Brown, Partner and Head of Chichester’s award winning law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, who are supporting this year’s Christmas in Chichester festivities.

Christmas lights in Chichester City Centre

Nominations can be submitted via the Chichester BID website at https://chichesterbid.co.uk/light-up-chichester-nominations/ and will be accepted until midnight on Friday 31 October 2025.

Natasha McLeod, CEO of Chichester BID, said: “The Light Up Chichester local hero competition shines a spotlight on the individuals who quietly make life brighter for others — people who truly embody the spirit of Chichester. We can’t wait to celebrate them and share that moment of community pride as the lights come on in the city centre.”

Nicola Brown of Mayo Wynne Baxter commented: “So much good work happens quietly across our community every day, and it’s a privilege to help recognise those unsung heroes. Supporting Chichester BID’s local hero competition is a wonderful way to celebrate the people who bring kindness, resilience and light to Chichester.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Up Chichester event runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 22 November, featuring a pop-up festive food and drink market on East Street, choirs, dance performances, and roaming entertainers - all building up to the grand countdown and switch-on. The celebrations then continue into the evening with the Light Up Chichester After Party, bringing live music and festive cheer to venues across the city.

St Martin's in Chichester

Christmas in Chichester is made possible thanks to the support of local partners including Mayo Wynne Baxter, Blue Spire Accountants and Gold Arts, whose contributions help create the magic that fills the city throughout the festive season.

For the latest updates on Christmas in Chichester, follow @ThisIsChichester on Facebook or Instagram or visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk.