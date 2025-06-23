Wild adventures await at Tilgate Zoo

Crawley Borough Council’s Tilgate Park’s much loved Nature Centre has had a makeover into the newly rebranded Tilgate Zoo.

Home to more than 100 amazing animals, from wise owls and cheeky meerkats to tapirs, tortoises, and the fabulous leopard cats Aphrodite, Artemis, and Athena, there’s something for families, schools, and animal lovers of all ages to enjoy.

With a new name, updated signage and a brand-new website it’s easier than ever to plan your visit and book unforgettable animal experiences, as well as explore everything Tilgate Park has to offer.

Tickets start at just £6 for Crawley kids and £8 for adults when booked online — great value for a full day of fun, learning, and adventure.

Tilgate Zoo team and councillors

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is a really exciting chapter in the history of Tilgate Zoo. This refresh reflects the importance of the work that they do. I would encourage everyone to come and explore this summer, from the zoo to the walled garden, and walks around the lake there is something for everyone.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “We all hold memories of visiting Tilgate Park and now the renamed Zoo. It is a wonderful place to make cherished family moments. The new branding is extremely smart and brings the zoo In line with other similar venues across the country.”

So whether families want to experience Meet the Meerkats, get up close with the reptiles, or simply enjoy a peaceful walk through the park, Tilgate Zoo is the perfect day out for families, schools, and everyone of all ages.

The friendly zookeepers are always on hand with fascinating facts and daily talks that bring the animal world to life. And with conservation and education at the heart of what the zoo stands for, every visit helps support the care of our animals and the protection of wildlife.

Crawley Borough Council's Deputy Chief Executive and councillors at Tilgate Zoo

Crawley residents can really make this summer one to remember. Come explore Tilgate Park and Zoo — where adventure, learning, and a whole lot of animal magic await.

Visit tilgatezoo.co.uk to plan your visit.