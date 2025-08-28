Willingdon councillors visit the new Meadowburne Pavilion

Councillors John Pritchett, Frances Pritchett, Ian Nisbet, Ryan Weedon and Dionne Daniel together with our Clerk Nicola Williamson and Barratt Homes

Councillors John Pritchett, Frances Pritchett, Ian Nisbet, Ryan Weedon and Dionne Daniel together with our Clerk Nicola Williamson, had an interesting visit to the new Meadowburne Pavilion which has started to be built now and were shown around by Jamie Low of Barratt Homes.

Completion of the building is anticipated at the beginning of next year and will be owned and run by Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council. This will be the home ground for Willingdon Athletic FC and the Parish Council hope that local Clubs and organisations will use the Pavilion as well.