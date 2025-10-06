Winter warm hub at local care home

Love a chat & conversation? Want somewhere to come where it’s cosy, warm & in a clean, beautiful café setting. Hurstwood View are now holding a Winter Warm Hub at the home on the last Monday of the month, through the upcoming colder months. This will be commencing on the 27th October at 11am. Hot drinks and cake made by our inhouse chef will be provided by Hurstwood View.

Hurstwood View care home, part of the national care home provider Barchester Healthcare, regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. Barchester has more than 200 homes and nearly half of those offer a Memory Lane Community. These communities are designed to take care of people living with dementia and encourage its residents to stay as active and independent as possible.

Kirsty, General Manager, said: “Hurstwood View welcomes everybody, of any age, for this Winter Warm Hub. We and are a friendly, welcoming team. Our spacious café area is the perfect place to meet and chat. We hold many entertainment activities in this space. Tea, herbal tea, coffee, cake & pastries are always available in our café area on Mondays, so please come and join us.”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]