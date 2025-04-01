Worthing mum Kerry Myles changes law to give parents of premature babies extra leave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kerry’s son Alfie (pictured) was born extremely prematurely at 26 weeks’ gestation, weighing just 2lb 2oz (1.01kg), while on holiday in Boston, America. He spent 102 days in neonatal intensive care – time stolen from Kerry’s maternity leave.

Driven by her experience, Kerry has campaigned with premature baby charity The Smallest Things for extended paid leave for parents of premature babies. After signing the petition, Kerry wrote to her MP, shared Alfie’s story to help others feel less alone, successfully asked her workplace to sign the Employer with Heart charter, and became a trustee of the charity in 2022 then Chair of Trustees in 2025.

In 2024, Kerry ran 26km in tribute to her 26-weeker son, raising over £4,000 alongside awareness of the charity’s Employer with Heart charter. Kerry has successfully brought the power of the parent voice to Parliament and finally things are changing.

After 10 years of campaigning, including a petition with over 357,000 signatures and multiple readings in Parliament, new Neonatal Leave & Pay entitlements finally come into effect on 6 April 2025.

Kerry, who won’t benefit herself from the new law, says: “Thankfully my employer at the time gave me three months extended leave at full pay to support Alfie with all of his medical needs and countless medications, appointments and physiotherapy. I returned to work during lockdown and so was able to work from home and breastfeed Alfie when required but, if we hadn’t been in the middle of a pandemic, I would have been forced to change my job and career to be there for Alfie.

“I’m delighted that Neonatal Leave & Pay will be available to families like mine. It will make a huge difference to families, giving children additional time to grow stronger, giving parents time to adjust to life outside of NICU/machines/alarms, and helping employers support a positive return to work. Most importantly, it will allow parents and their babies precious time together to bond and grow after the trauma of having a baby prematurely.”

Founder of The Smallest Things, Catriona Ogilvy says, “The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated. In an instant, our world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.

“This new law is the result of a decade of bringing the power of the parent voice to Parliament. Thousands of neonatal parents have fought hard for this law so that those that follow in their footsteps will get the support they need.“

About Neonatal Leave & Pay entitlements

The Smallest Things brought the power of the parent voice to government through a decade of campaigning for change for neonatal families. The charity celebrated the new Neonatal Leave & Pay Law in 2023.

The Smallest Things has a template email for neonatal families who have just missed out, asking employers to extend leave in the spirit of incoming legislation.

Neonatal leave will be available to employed parents of babies admitted to hospital up to the age of 28 days who have a continuous stay in hospital of seven days or more.

Eligible parents will be able to take up to 12 weeks of additional leave on top of any maternity or paternity leave. This will be a Day One right (available from your first day on the job).

Parents will be paid for this additional neonatal leave at the statutory rate if they earn more than £123 per week and have worked for their employer for more than 26 weeks.

The leave must be taken within the first 68 weeks after the baby’s or babies’ birth.

About The Smallest Things’ Employer with Heart charter

Founded in 2018, The Smallest Things’ Employer with Heart charter goes above and beyond incoming statutory entitlements for neonatal families. Companies who sign up grant mums, dads and partners extended leave by the number of days between birth and due date. Leave is uncapped and at full pay.

There are 83 Employers with Heart in the UK, including household names like Santander, Nationwide, Sony and the DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service).

Signing up to the charter is simple and The Smallest Things has template emails and ready-to-go presentations for employees to use in their workplace. The Employer Guidance pack contains everything businesses need to know.

About The Smallest Things

The Smallest Things, founded in 2015, is a registered charity promoting the good health of premature babies and their families. It is dedicated to creating a better world for premature babies and their families after neonatal care. Find out more in our Strategy 2024-29.