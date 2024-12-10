Worthing Pubwatch wins award

We are delighted to announce that the Worthing Pubwatch scheme has been awarded second place in a national competition recognizing excellence in social responsibility.

The chairman of the Pubwatch scheme was formally presented with the prestigious award at a ceremony at the House of Lords on Tuesday 22nd October 2024. This honour acknowledges the group’s outstanding contribution to night-time economy safety through its well-managed and highly organized scheme, which has grown to over 50 dedicated participants.

The Pubwatch scheme, which brings together local pub and venue operators to support responsible business practices, has been instrumental in reducing incidents and promoting a secure atmosphere for patrons and staff alike. Its achievements are a testament to the commitment and teamwork among local businesses who are dedicated to creating a safer night-time environment.

Chairman of the Worthing Pubwatch, Vino Vijayakumar, expressed his gratitude to the group members and the support they bring to this initiative. “This is all about putting Worthing on the map, and we couldn’t have achieved this without the support of our incredible members who make the group what it is, as well as my fantastic team. There is no ‘I’ in team, and this award reflects our shared commitment to safety and collaboration.”

Pubwatch award

The award further highlights Worthing as a leading example of community cooperation in the hospitality industry. With the scheme’s proactive approach and the strong participation of local venues, the group looks forward to building on this success, continuing to enhance safety and enrich the local night-time economy.