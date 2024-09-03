Worthing woman takes on Great North Run in memory of ‘inspirational' cousin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An HR consultant from Worthing is taking on the Great North Run (GNR) in memory of her husband’s ‘inspirational’ cousin, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition while on a cycling holiday in France.

Sarah James, who has completed the Great South Run four times has always wanted to do the GNR and was delighted to win a place in the ballot for the 13.1 mile run from Newcastle to South Shields on September 8.

She will be raising funds for the British Heart Foundation to help fund groundbreaking research into heart and circulatory disease.

Sarah said: “As soon as I got my place I knew I wanted to do this in memory of Geth. He had always been so supportive of me when I first took up running. He was the one that told me I could do distances and that I would be fine.”

Sarah James running the AJ Bell Great North Run in memory of inspirational cousin.

Geth, who was in his mid-50s and lived on his boat near Swansea, was an experienced tri-athlete and was cycling across France to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

He passed away from a previously undiagnosed heart condition in September 2021, while camping.

“Geth loved France and cycling. He was a huge fan of the Tour de France and a real character. He had an incredible sense of humour and was always making people laugh. He truly was an inspiration and was so passionate about cycling and swimming. He completed several Ironman events and had swum across both the English and Bristol Channel.

“It feels right to do this in support of the British Heart Foundation. They do so much to raise awareness of heart conditions and fund life-saving research that will help someone else who may have the same condition Geth had.”

Geth died from an undiagnosed heart condition while on a solo cycling holiday across France.

To donate to Sarah’s page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-james-1710610618739

In 2023, the BHF was named as the official charity of the AJ Bell Great Run Series. The partnership will run for two years, and all the money raised will be invested in improving the heart health of the nation.

Chloe Beevers, Partnership Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Sarah’s determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like Sarah, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

To take on your own AJ Bell Great Run Series Event for the BHF visit: www.bhf.org.uk/AJBellGreatRuns

In West Sussex110,000 people are estimated to be living with heart and circulatory disease. Some 8,400 people have a faulty gene that can cause an inherited heart-related condition.

Thirty one per cent of adults in West Sussexdo not meet physical activity recommendations.