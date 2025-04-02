Yapton C of E School teams up with housebuilder for energy efficiency campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Yapton C of E Primary School near Arundel have joined housebuilder David Wilson Homes’ energy efficiency campaign, taking part in a hands-on educational workshop led by environmental charity Sussex Green Living.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To demonstrate the energy savings in its homes, David Wilson Homes has continued its ongoing partnership with Sussex Green Living by hosting an interactive session to help school pupils understand carbon footprints and heat loss, using thermal imaging cameras and games.

Children from the school were challenged to use materials such as cardboard and insulation to create homes to keep jacket potatoes warm, highlighting the different features new homes use to improve efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop is part of a wider campaign, which includes David Wilson Homes partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ryebank Gate. The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development.

Energy Efficiency Roadshow campaign led by Sussex Green Living in action.

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home [1].

Leah Emery-Winter, the SENCO and Early Years Leader of Learningat Yapton C of E Primary School, commented: “The workshop hosted by Sussex Green Living provided a unique and practical way for pupils to better understand energy savings and how homes are built to keep us warm. The interactive demonstrations and games helped bring these important lessons to life and everyone had so much fun learning and taking part!”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Continuing our relationship with Sussex Green Living for another year has enabled us to work together to encourage local schools to learn about energy savings and how we can all live more sustainably. We look forward to welcoming the Yapton C of E School pupils to Ryebank Gate to see how new homes are built to conserve energy as they gather hands on experience at the development to see how we work towards a greener future.”