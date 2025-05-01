YMCA Brighton joins forces with Co-Op donation and community support drive launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YMCA Brighton is pleased to announce that the Co-op in St James’s Street Brighton has donated £250 to help make a positive difference in the lives of adult residents in their supported accommodation across the city, as well as those accessing YMCA’s coaching and wellbeing services.

In addition to the donation, YMCA Brighton and the Co-op have made some exciting plans moving forward to work together on a number of events and activities that will support the YMCA residents and local community.

The donation cheque was presented by Mark Forrester, Store Manager at St James’s Street, and Ali Lainchbury, Member Activator for Brighton & Hove, to YMCA Brighton’s CEO, Hélène Begg.

YMCA Brighton’s CEO, Hélène Begg said "A heartfelt thank you to the Co-op team—this support is incredibly meaningful to us. Together, we have the power to make a lasting difference for those who need it most. Since 1870, YMCA Brighton has been committed to helping people find safe housing and access the practical and emotional support they deserve. Our mission is to empower individuals to realise their full potential and live more independent, fulfilling lives’.

Ali Lainchbury. Member Activator, said, “The Co-op are delighted to be able to support YMCA Brighton with this donation. Co-op have been supporting local communities since 1844 and we look forward to working with the YMCA team to support the fantastic work they do and to support our local communities”.

To extend this partnership, Co-op has launched Community Donation Baskets in both its St James’s Street and North Street stores which will allow Co-op Member Owners and customers to donate essential item, such as tea, coffee, soup, pasta, and toiletries and all donations will go directly to YMCA Brighton residents. Whether it’s a tin of soup or a bar of soap, every small act of generosity counts.