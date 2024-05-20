Your Eastbourne BID provides new trees for town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID) working with Handpicked have installed four new ancient olive trees ahead of its summer planting scheme.

Every year, Your Eastbourne BID introduces a new summer planting scheme for their planters around the town centre. This year the planting is due to conclude by June 1, and in preparation, new trees have been installed.

Luke Johnson, BID Operations Manager said: "We know the importance and impact that planters can have in the town centre. They provide a much-needed splash of colour and this year, working with Handpicked, we are making sure that they are even better than previous years."

Luke continued: "In total, 50 of our wooden planters will be replanted with a new scheme. We've also secured 21 sites for railing planters in the town centre.

Your Eastbourne BID and Handpicked installing the new trees.

"This year, we were also delighted to provide four ancient olive trees, which will be carefully looked after - and will also be given a splash of colour with some summer plants."

Luke continued: "All of our wooden planters have signs on them, and I'd like to thank those businesses that have cared for the plants since last summer. We are going to replant many of them around the town centre, including in the flowerbeds in Terminus Road and Cornfield Road.

"The wooden planters will be located around the town centre, before being used for the pop up park in Victoria Place from July 25."

