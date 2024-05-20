Your Eastbourne BID provides new trees for town centre
Every year, Your Eastbourne BID introduces a new summer planting scheme for their planters around the town centre. This year the planting is due to conclude by June 1, and in preparation, new trees have been installed.
Luke Johnson, BID Operations Manager said: "We know the importance and impact that planters can have in the town centre. They provide a much-needed splash of colour and this year, working with Handpicked, we are making sure that they are even better than previous years."
Luke continued: "In total, 50 of our wooden planters will be replanted with a new scheme. We've also secured 21 sites for railing planters in the town centre.
"This year, we were also delighted to provide four ancient olive trees, which will be carefully looked after - and will also be given a splash of colour with some summer plants."
Luke continued: "All of our wooden planters have signs on them, and I'd like to thank those businesses that have cared for the plants since last summer. We are going to replant many of them around the town centre, including in the flowerbeds in Terminus Road and Cornfield Road.
"The wooden planters will be located around the town centre, before being used for the pop up park in Victoria Place from July 25."
Ian Lucas from Handpicked said: "These olives (Olea Europaea Intensivo) are around 200 years old, and absolutely stunning examples of these ancient trees, with beautiful gnarled trunks and fresh, lush foliage. They grow wild across Southern Europe but are also well suited to our climate as they love both sun and shade, and prefer dry but also thrive in wet conditions. It is our honour to be able to supply and maintain these beautiful trees in Eastbourne town centre."