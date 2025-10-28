Zombies on parade at The Beacon in Eastbourne

Zombies on parade in The Beacon shopping centre
Zombies on parade in The Beacon shopping centre
Shoppers in The Beacon were treated to an early Halloween scare as a 20-strong army of zombies stomped, snarled and danced their way through the shopping centre.

The participants, all members of the Eastbourne-based Cherry Dance Studios, dressed up as creatures from the night, complete with scary face-painting, to perform wonderfully choreographed dance moves that stopped shoppers in their tracks.

Crowds gathered around the main square outside Primark as the ghoulish creatures entertained their audience and kept children spell-bound.

Mark Powerll, General Manager of The Beacon, said the surprise and scare factor had once more entertained shoppers in the run-up to Halloween.

scary creatures mark Halloween in The Beacon shopping centre
scary creatures mark Halloween in The Beacon shopping centre

“Cheryl Tibbals and her dancers gave us all great entertainment, with a few scares along the way,” Mark said.

“We love to keep our customers entertained while they start their Christmas shopping, and I think we achieved that, thanks to Cherry Dance Studios.”

