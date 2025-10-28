Zombies on parade at The Beacon in Eastbourne

Zombies on parade in The Beacon shopping centre

Shoppers in The Beacon were treated to an early Halloween scare as a 20-strong army of zombies stomped, snarled and danced their way through the shopping centre.

The participants, all members of the Eastbourne-based Cherry Dance Studios, dressed up as creatures from the night, complete with scary face-painting, to perform wonderfully choreographed dance moves that stopped shoppers in their tracks.

Crowds gathered around the main square outside Primark as the ghoulish creatures entertained their audience and kept children spell-bound.

Mark Powerll, General Manager of The Beacon, said the surprise and scare factor had once more entertained shoppers in the run-up to Halloween.

“Cheryl Tibbals and her dancers gave us all great entertainment, with a few scares along the way,” Mark said.

“We love to keep our customers entertained while they start their Christmas shopping, and I think we achieved that, thanks to Cherry Dance Studios.”