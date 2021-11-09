“Our farmers are the lifeblood of rural life”. Wealden MP praises the farming community

The meeting, which took place over the weekend at two farms in Wealden, was arranged to credit work that Wealden farmers are doing to manage the local environment and educate the public about the importance of agriculture.

The union recently published a report that highlighted the role agriculture can play in education. The NFU said it demonstrated that farming could be used effectively in the classroom to deliver important science, technology, engineering and maths lessons through real world examples.

Ms Ghani hosted the delegation at Primrose Farm in Upper Dicker near Hailsham and Hodore Farm in Upper Hartfield and outlined how Wealden farmers are doing just that by bringing schoolchildren closer to the farming community.

"Our farmers are the lifeblood of rural life". Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden, praised local farmers during a meeting with representatives of the National Farmers’ Union. SUS-210911-154048001

Ms Ghani said, “It was a pleasure to welcome the NFU team in Wealden and showcase our local farmers’ hard work and innovative ways to teach our future generations about farming.

“Our farmers are the lifeblood of rural life, and they are doing a tremendous work in managing local environment and helping our communities to better understand agriculture, where our food comes from and about the security of our food chain.

“I’m proud that we have a thriving and dynamic rural economy in Wealden, and I will always work to support our local farmers.