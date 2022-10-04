Study reveals Brighton to be one of the most gamer-friendly cities in the UK

A study has shown that Brighton is the second-most gamer-friendly city in the United Kingdom.

The ever-growing United Kingdom games sector is now worth a staggering £7.16 billion. With numerous highly anticipated releases stealing the headlines every year, there has perhaps never been a better time to be a British gamer.

Top10Casinos has investigated and took data regarding broadband speed, number of games developers and publishers, gaming university courses, gaming jobs in the vicinity, as well as games services companies and number of gaming conventions in each region to establish a ranking for the most gamer-friendly cities in the United Kingdom.

Brighton came in second place with a final gamer-friendly score of 7.0/10. The popular seaside holiday destination ranks highly due to 31 game developers/publishers per capita - the highest in the UK - and an abundance of relevant job opportunities.

Bristol ranked first in the list with a final gamer-friendly score of 7.2/10. The city scored particularly high for broadband speed, at 64.7 Mbps (18th fastest in the country). With a decent nine gaming developers or publishers per capita, as well as 5 gaming jobs per capita, it’s safe to say the southwestern city is absolutely gamer-friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad