110 Felpham Community College students and 110 dogs walk 10 miles for charity!

Felpham Students on Charity Dog Walk

110 students from Felpham Community College, accompanied by their dogs and FCC staff, took part in a charity sponsored dog walk on Tuesday 21st October.

Students from a variety of year groups took part in the annual FCC event, which is a firm favourite in the calendar of fundraising events each year. Students and their furry friends completed the 10-mile walk over the course of the school day, walking from Felpham Community College to Middleton, to Aldwick and then back to Felpham.

Rebecca Clarke, Student Leadership in charge of charity at FCC commented: “This was the biggest group we have had take part in this event and it was hectic, but good fun. The public were really supportive of us along the route and students dug deep to complete the walk, especially when it started to rain a few times! Some small dogs were carried in backpacks for some of the journey, to save their little legs (!), and it was great to have so many students out together across year groups.

We are hoping to raise over £1500 from this event alone, which will go towards the charities FCC is supporting this year. Thank you to all the students who took part in the event and for their families for supporting us, and the dogs of course – who all seemed to love it!”