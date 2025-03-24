Clapham and Patching Primary Schoolplaceholder image
Clapham and Patching Primary School

113 pictures of Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing schools celebrating World Book Day 2025

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
We’re celebrating World Book Day this year by publishing class photographs of children in their costumes.

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas.

World Book Day 2025 was held on Thursday, March 6, and saw children from across Sussex get dressed up as characters from their favourite books.

Later this year, we will publish high school sports team photographs, as well as reception new starters and Nativity pictures.

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 5

1. World Book Day 2025

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 5 Photo: contrib

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 2

2. World Book Day 2025

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 2 Photo: contrib

Ferring CE Primary School, whole school

3. World Book Day 2025

Ferring CE Primary School, whole school Photo: contrib

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 6

4. World Book Day 2025

Ferring CE Primary School, Year 6 Photo: contrib

