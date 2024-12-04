Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Lancing children who started school in 2024 – in pictures

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
We’re looking back on the children who started at school in September last year by republishing their reception class photographs.

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Lancing and Steyning areas.

We will be publishing Nativity photos of children in the reception year group for 2024 in a few weeks.

Whytemead Primary School, Worthing, Cherry class

1. Whytemead Primary School

Whytemead Primary School, Worthing, Cherry class Photo: Contrib

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Oak class

2. St Margaret's CE Primary School

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Oak class Photo: contrib

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Ash class

3. St Margaret's CE Primary School

St Margaret's CE Primary School, Angmering, Ash class Photo: contrib

Clapham and Patching CE Primary School, Ducklings class

4. Clapham and Patching CE Primary School

Clapham and Patching CE Primary School, Ducklings class Photo: contrib

