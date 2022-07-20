The Key Stage 1 award – The Quality Start Award – is judged on: engagement of all pupils; competitions and festivals; profile of PE & sport; promotion of healthy and active lifestyles; quality of teaching; sports leadership and community engagement.

Broadwater retained the highest possible level of Platinum Plus status.

The Key Stage 2 award – School Games Mark – covers categories such as: school engagement in achieving 60 active minutes a day for all children; creating positive experiences for young people; supporting character development; and making a meaningful difference to the lives of young people through sport and PE.

Broadwater retained the highest possible level of Platinum status.

Mr Lund, the Broadwater Sports Coach, said: “I am very proud of all the staff and children who contributed to these achievements.

"PE and sport is more important than ever at the moment and we are very happy that we are able to deliver such a high standard and quantity of sport, before, during and after school to all of our children at Broadwater.”

