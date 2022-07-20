Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road in Worthing at about 1am on Saturday (July 16). “The collision involved one vehicle, the occupants of which fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
Police said a woman was later arrested at an address in Worthing on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident and of drink-driving.
She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 98 of 16/07.”
