Worthing collision: Woman released under investigation after single-vehicle crash

A woman, who was arrested after a collision in Worthing, has been released under investigation, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:30 am

Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road in Worthing at about 1am on Saturday (July 16). “The collision involved one vehicle, the occupants of which fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said a woman was later arrested at an address in Worthing on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident and of drink-driving.

She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 98 of 16/07.”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.