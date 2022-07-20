Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road in Worthing at about 1am on Saturday (July 16). “The collision involved one vehicle, the occupants of which fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said a woman was later arrested at an address in Worthing on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident and of drink-driving.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.

Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road in Worthing at about 1am on Saturday (July 16).

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 98 of 16/07.”