‘A highlight of the year’: Crawley College STEM event another huge success

Crawley College hosted its annual STEM at the College event recently, welcoming parents and children for a day of action-packed family fun.

The event was held as part of the wider STEM in the Park event, which took place in Memorial Gardens, and celebrated all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

There was a wide variety of events on for visitors, ranging from exploring the inside of an ambulance, to welding a metal phone holder, and even being able to change a car tyre.

Visitors were also able to visit the college’s immersive spaces, which allowed children to take part in interactive quizzes, as well as exploring underwater environments.

Frances Johnston, one of the parents who brought her two kids along to the event, said:

“About five or six years ago, we stumbled across the event, and we’ve been back every year since because it is one of the highlights of my kids’ year really. They both have a great time.

“There is always so much to do, it’s really hands-on, and there’s stuff for all age ranges, including parents and adults, it’s for everybody, and anyone could come and enjoy it.

“We will definitely be coming next year, and I would tell as many people as I can about it, as I think it’s a really good opportunity for everyone in Crawley to come and experience the college.”

Dean Wynter, Acting Principal of Crawley College, added:

“It was great to see so many people come and visit the college on the day; events like these bring the Crawley community together.

“We were thrilled to welcome hundreds of visitors to the college and showcase some of the exciting activities we offer – hopefully inspiring some of the young children who came along.”