A-level results: Ifield Community College have record numbers accepting university places for sixth year running
Students are celebrating today at Ifield Community College as the results of their dedication and hard work through a very difficult period are published.
ICC are proud of all their achievements; for the sixth year running we have record numbers accepting university places.
Many other students are choosing to pursue their future plans through apprenticeships, gaining prestigious places at local employers, many through the school’s STEM links.
“Sixth Form Results Day is about securing our young people’s futures whichever pathway they choose,” said Rob Corbett. “I am extremely proud of all of our students and the staff who have supported them so well. Our aim is to help develop our students to be confident citizens, fulfilling their dreams and ambitions.
Results day is just part of that picture and we are always filled with pride when our ex-students continue to be part of the ICC family, coming to visit, sharing their successes and taking part in voluntary work in the school along with increasing numbers who teach here.
"When students continue to feel that strong connection then you know you are an integral part of the community.”
Rob Corbett said “We wish all those receiving results great success in their futures and we now look forward with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement to welcoming the new sixth form joining us in September as we go from strength to strength.”