Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To achieve an EPQ students had to complete a 5,000 word independent essay on a topic of their choice.

Principal Jen Weeks, said: “This is a huge achievement for our students, and all of us at LVS Hassocks are so very proud of them all for their hard work and dedication to their studies enabling them to succeed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is so exciting to see our students achieve such fantastic A-levels.”

Students at LVS Hassocks are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in their first ever A-level Art and Extended Project Qualification results

The school makes sure students can learn in a calming and appropriate environment that encourages confidence and independence.

LVS Hassocks said many autistic students live with anxiety so taking part in assessments and examinations is ‘an incredible achievement’.

LVS Hassocks offers vocational and academic qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Barista qualifications and Sports Leaders Award.