A-Level results in Mid Sussex: LVS Hassocks students get 100 per cent pass rate for Art and Extended Project qualifications
Students at LVS Hassocks, the award-winning specialist school for young people with autism, are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in their first ever A-level Art and Extended Project Qualification results today (Thursday, August 18).
To achieve an EPQ students had to complete a 5,000 word independent essay on a topic of their choice.
Principal Jen Weeks, said: “This is a huge achievement for our students, and all of us at LVS Hassocks are so very proud of them all for their hard work and dedication to their studies enabling them to succeed.
“It is so exciting to see our students achieve such fantastic A-levels.”
Most Popular
Read More
The school makes sure students can learn in a calming and appropriate environment that encourages confidence and independence.
LVS Hassocks said many autistic students live with anxiety so taking part in assessments and examinations is ‘an incredible achievement’.
LVS Hassocks offers vocational and academic qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Barista qualifications and Sports Leaders Award.