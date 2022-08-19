Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmaster John Green said: “I’m immensely proud of the results all of our students have achieved.

"Seaford has exceeded its pre-pandemic results with our highest ever percentage of A* and A*-C grades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the recent and worrying news headlines from the exam boards and UCAS over the past few days, this impressive set of results from our students shows that Seaford’s academic momentum hasn’t been disrupted over the past two years.

Seaford College's head girl, Megan McDonald from Arundel celebrating A level success with her parents

"Indeed, we are proud to say that we have very much exceeded the national predictions of grade forecasts.

"Given this cohort did not sit GCSE exams in 2020, these impressive results are down to their hard work and determination to achieve their personal best.

“The success of the Seaford Connected Learning platform, and the support that our teachers have given to the students, has paid dividends.

“Seaford’s Challenge Grade system, where students’ grades are tracked and regularly communicated over the two years of their sixth form, continues to provide students with regular updates on their progress throughout their courses and has allowed students to push themselves to achieve their personal bests.

Twins Johnny and Alex Murtagh from Pulborough celebrating success on A level results day

“The results are underpinned by the hard work and dedication of my amazing staff.

“Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50 per cent in the last 10 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core.

"This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our prep school, middle school and sixth form.

“Our EPQ results are superb, demonstrating that our students have the skills to succeed at university.

Anton Holofaiev from Ukraine celebrating getting into Oxford University with his friends at Seaford College

"Our students chose some very interesting topics to study independently and I was very impressed with their dedication in completing their projects.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies.

"Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community.

“We are proud that Seaford remains academically inclusive, and offers an unmatched width and breadth of curriculum subjects covering over 35 post-16 qualifications in A Level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications.

Seaford College's Joe Pearce from Lurgashall and Josh Martin from Horsham celebrating

"Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum. We have many notable A level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualification successes.

"Anton Holofaiev, (from Ukraine) achieved 2 A*s, 2 As, Distinction and EPQ A* and has a place at the University of Oxford to read Chemistry. Anton has also been awarded a full scholarship at the University of Oxford following a rigorous application process, supported by James Gisby, Director of Teaching and Learning and More Able Coordinator, and Seaford’s Senior Team. Molly Perry-White (from Chichester) achieved A*, 2 Distinctions*, B and EPQ A and is heading to the University of the Arts London to study a Fashion and Textile Foundations course.

“Lewis Pitt (from Billingshurst) achieved 2 Distinctions*, an A and a Distinction and is heading to The University of Leeds to study Geography. Jamie Sharpe (from Godalming) achieved 2 Distinctions*, Distinction, D and EPQ B and is heading to the University of East Anglia to study Marketing and Management.

“Anya Kowszun (from Pulborough) gained A, 3 Bs and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of York to read Mathematics/Philosophy. Matt Welland (from Aldwick) achieved 2 Distinctions*, Distinction & C and is heading to the Met Film School, based at Ealing Studios in London, to study Filmmaking alongside running his own growing and successful business as a Social Media Content Creator.

“Joe Pearce (from Lurgashall) gained 2 A*s, A and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Bath to read Biology. Matilda Yurtsever (from Pulborough) achieved 2 A*s, A and EPQ A* and is heading to Durham to read Geography. Lewis Fox (from Chichester) gained 2 Distinctions*, B & C and is heading to Arts University in Bournemouth to study Photography.

“Henry Grantham-Smith (from Chichester) achieved Distinction*, 2 As and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Exeter to read Computer Science. Megan McDonald (from Arundel) achieved A*, 2 As and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Bristol to read English. Izzy Black (from Haslemere) gained 2 A*s, B and EPQ A and is heading to the University of Bristol to read Music.

“Martin Dimitrovski (from Macedonia) achieved 2 As and 2Bs. Kristian Fairston (from Lurgashall) gained A*, 2 Bs and EPQ A* and is heading to Oxford Brookes University to study Biological Sciences. Josh Martin (from Horsham) achieved A, Distinction, B and EPQ A* and is heading to Oxford Brookes University to study Physiotherapy.

“Maisie Ronnie (from Fittleworth) achieved 2 A*s and a Distinction and is heading to Manchester Met University to study Textiles in Practice. Sam Skinner (from Crowborough) achieved A*, Distinction* and an A and is heading to Loughborough University to study Sports Science, Coaching & PE. Murray Carter (from Chichester) gained Distinction, 2 Bs and EPQ A and is heading to Loughborough University to study Economics and Management.

“Ellie Gadd (from Billingshurst) achieved A* and 2 As and is heading to the University of Leeds to read Psychology. Felix Speight (from Cranleigh) achieved 3 As and is planning to go to flight school to get a commercial pilots licence. Max Wiltshire (from Eastergate) gained 3 As and is heading to Cardiff University to study Physiotherapy. Bertie Burley (from Chichester) A, B and Distinction*. Lily Hancock (from East Lavington) gained A* and 2 Distinctions and is heading to Oxford Brookes University to study Business and Marketing Management. Oscar Williams (from Godalming) gained 2 A*s and a B.

“Jessie Schute (from Lurgashall) achieved 2 A*s and a C. Caitlin Amos (from Headley Down) achieved A, B, C and EPQ A and is heading to the University of Leeds to read Biological Sciences. Rory Allen (from Chichester) achieved Distinction*, Distinction and a C and has a place at the University of Surrey to study International Hospitality and Tourism. Murdo Lamb (from Kingston Upon Thames) achieved Distinction*, Distinction and a C and has a place at the University of Stirling to study Film and Media.

“Chloe Moynagh (from Milland) achieved A and 2 Bs. Alex Murtagh (from Pulborough) achieved A*, A and B and is heading to Cardiff University to read Sociology. Her twin brother Isaac Murtagh is heading to Leeds Beckett University to study Filmmaking. Will Rees (from Abergavenny) gained A* and Distinction* and is heading to Cardiff Met University to study Sports Coaching.

“There are many routes Seaford students take after sixth form. Jonny Green (from Duncton) has a professional contract with Harlequins and Charlie Tear (from Pulborough) has signed for Sussex Cricket. Jack Wadman (from Pulborough) is training for Strongman and has started his own business after gaining his YMCA Coaching qualifications that are offered at 16+. The programme includes the Level 2 Fitness Instructing in Gym Equipment Use and Level 3 Personal Training certification. Mollie Wheeler (from Billingshurst) has a full golf scholarship in the USA at Cameron University, Oklahoma. Josh Greig (from Horsham) has a full golf scholarship in the USA at the University of South Carolina.

“Tom Slater (from Cranleigh) has won an engineering apprenticeship with Mini whilst Patrick Weld (from Singleton) has won a Rolls Royce design and business apprenticeship. Joy-Vee Gumpo (from London) is heading to Northampton to study Music Production. Dougal Artingstall (from Pulborough) has been accepted into the prestigious Leith Cookery School in London. Keira Dawkins (from Pulborough) is following her passion for dance at Bird College in Sidcup.

“These superb results see the highest number of our students ever going to university this year. Seaford has maintained its momentum with students heading to first choice universities, including the Russell Group. I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents. My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those that find the examination process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustainable impact.

“Most importantly I am so proud that Seaford remains an academically inclusive environment - and what we do is never about league table positions or perception, it’s about doing the right things for every student so that they can achieve their personal best. As I always say, as long as they work hard and have done their best, students should be proud of their results regardless of whether they have secured a place at their first choice university or via the incredibly competitive clearing process this year. Indeed, your best is always good enough because you cannot do better than your best, whatever the outcome might be. One thing for certain is that our students have displayed a huge amount of resilience over the last two years following the pandemic lockdowns - and each and every student this year should be very proud of what they have achieved.