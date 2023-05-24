Albion in the Community: The ‘Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup’ inspiring youngsters to learn

Eighty six year five and six pupils from eleven Sussex primary schools participated in the Cross-Curriculum Albion Challenge Cup at the American Express Community Stadium (the Amex) on Wednesday, May 17.

Schools from Seaford, Portslade, Brighton, Hove, Saltdean, Eastbourne, Bexhill-on-Sea, Horsham, and Worthing participated in the event, with Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s players making a surprise appearance at the event, by arrangement of the American Express hosts.

Delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC), in partnership with American Express, each school team completed a series of timed football themed challenges, aligned to their curriculum areas of numeracy, financial literacy, and STEM.

Rob Josephs, Schools Manager at AITC said: “It’s been an unforgettable day for pupils here at the Amex. It’s great to see their enthusiasm throughout the challenges. Most importantly, over the course of what’s been a fun-filled day, they’ve gained valuable soft skills including teamwork, communication, problem solving and resilience.”

Led by AITC qualified teaching staff and supported by American Express colleague volunteers, challenges included sorting players in height order from tallest to smallest, calculating the highest number of merchandise items available within a £100 budget, and learning how to move Sphero Robots, using iPads, robot balls and football mats around a course in the fastest time.

American Express volunteers were assigned to teams to support pupils with challenges, help judge activities and record scores. During the day, pupils and teachers were given a behind the scenes tour of the Amex Stadium.

To make the day even more memorable, as Main Sponsor of BHAFC, American Express arranged a surprise appearance by four of the club’s women’s team players: Katie Robinson, Veatriki Sarri, Elisabeth Terland and Poppy Pattinson.

As the day drew to a close, medals were awarded to the top three scoring school teams, Ocklynge Junior School, Eastbourne (winners), Goldstone Primary School, Hove (second place) and Orchards Junior School, Worthing (third place). At last year’s inaugural event Goring Primary, Worthing, took away the title.

Hannah Lewis, UK Country Manager at American Express said: “At American Express supporting the communities where we live and work is one of our core values. Colleagues have always been very supportive of AITC’s programmes with young people in local schools.

"Football is an extremely powerful tool to engage young people in numeracy, digital literacy and creativity. Sessions like today are part of our wider commitment to supporting younger generations to feel confident about their future. My huge thanks to the players for taking time to meet participants and celebrate what they’ve achieved today particularly at this stage in the season.”

The event was part of AITC’s and American Express’ flagship volunteer programme Learn, Live, Play Together.

