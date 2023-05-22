A school in Hailsham has received an overall effectiveness grade of ‘inadequate’.

Hailsham Community College (HCC) in Battle Road was inspected on March 13-14 and on Wednesday, May 17, Ofsted released its report.

The school, which has students aged between two and 18, also received an ‘inadequate’ grading for behaviour and attitudes. The categories of quality of education, personal development, and leadership and management were all rated ‘requires improvement’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories of early years provision and sixth-form provision were rated ‘good’.

Hailsham Community College in Battle Road. Picture from Google Street Maps

The school’s primary phase and sixth form were praised but concerns were raised about behaviour in the secondary phase.

The inspector said: "While some lessons are calm and orderly, many are disrupted by pupils’ poor behaviour. At social times, the conduct of a significant minority of pupils makes others feel vulnerable. Unlike the primary phase and sixth form, some pupils in years 7 to 11 are unhappy and do not feel safe. They are not confident that staff will deal with bullying quickly or efficiently.”

The inspector said leaders must establish a clear behaviour system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In years 7 to 11 some pupils’ attendance is poor, according to the inspector.

Hailsham Community College's interim executive principal Tim McCarthy

The inspector said in some subjects at key stages three and four teachers’ implementation of the curriculum is varied.

They added: “As a result, pupils do not achieve as well as they should. Leaders should continue to develop staff’s knowledge and skills so that the delivery of the curriculum is as effective as it is in the primary phase.”

The inspector said very few pupils study a modern foreign language at GCSE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The proportion of key stage four pupils who are entered for English Baccalaureate subjects is much lower than the national average.”

The trustees are praised in the report for acting swiftly to ‘stabilise the school’s leadership after a period of turbulence’.

The whole school’s curriculum is also well-sequenced, broad and balanced, according to the report.

The arrangements for safeguarding are effective, the inspector added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim executive principal Tim McCarthy said: “We accept Ofsted’s judgement fully, though inspectors recognised we already knew what needed doing. Trustees wisely appointed head of secondary Mrs Chamberlain just days before the inspection. We are proud that primary and sixth form were both rated ‘good’ and now ask HCC’s community to support our secondary improvement plans”.