Amberley Museum in the frame as Collyer's students explore

Collyer’s A Level Art, Graphics & Photography Students Explore Creative Heritage at Amberley Museum

Last week, A Level students from Collyer’s Art, Graphics, and Photography departments embarked on an inspiring educational trip to Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre in West Sussex. The visit offered a unique opportunity to connect with creativity, history, and industry in a rich and immersive environment.

Amberley Museum is renowned for its celebration of industrial heritage and traditional crafts. Students were able to engage with a wide range of exhibits, from vintage printing presses to retro vehicles and rural trades, all of which provided a wealth of visual and conceptual material for their coursework.

The trip was designed to support students’ contextual understanding and visual research, encouraging them to draw connections between historical techniques and contemporary creative practices. Photography students captured textures, light, and form across the museum’s varied landscapes and exhibits, while Art and Graphics students sketched and documented ideas for future projects. A level Photography student Milly said: “it was so interesting to see all of the vintage radios and television, it was so cool. Emily added, “there were so many different shapes to photography, and we loved the electricity demonstration.”

Students from Collyer’s Art, Graphics and Photography departments soaking up inspiration during their creative visit to Amberley Museum.

A level Art students Sophie, Mikhaela and Bonnie said: “we loved riding the train and the views from the top of the nature trial made the steep walk worth it!”

The visit also included opportunities to speak with craftspeople and volunteers, gaining insight into traditional methods and the importance of preserving heritage skills. Students left with sketchbooks full of inspiration and memory cards packed with imagery, ready to translate their experiences into meaningful creative work. Photography student Kian said: “we really liked meeting Nick at the bike shop, he showed us his Hot-rod car and even opened the hood for us to photograph the engine.”

Laura Andrews, Assistant Director of Faculty for Arts and Head of Photography at Collyer’s, said: "Amberley Museum is a treasure trove for visual learners. It’s a place where history and creativity meet, and our students responded with real enthusiasm and curiosity. The trip has sparked ideas that will feed directly into their personal investigations and portfolio development."

Susie McAlister, Head of Art and Design added: “Thank you to the staff and volunteers for such a warm welcome. It has been wonderful to allow our students to connect with the design heritage of Sussex at Amberley Museum.”