Burgess Hill Girls pupils and teachers flying home from Italy recently were surprised and delighted to learn that their pilot was a former student.

The girls realised that former student Anna Morgan had flown the plane as they disembarked from their Classics trip flight.

Anna, who has been a pilot for easyJet since June 2023, said: “I had just landed back into Gatwick from Naples and usually I like to hop out of the flight deck to say goodbye to passengers if I can. I saw Mrs Cassim, my Year 10 form tutor, and couldn’t believe it. She was bringing pupils back from the same trip I had been on when I was at Burgess Hill Girls. It was so lovely to see her and an amazing coincidence I flew the school trip home.”

Anna left Burgess Hill Girls in 2018 and graduated from Sussex University with a degree in Finance and Accounting. She became qualified as a commercial pilot through the easyJet Generation Scheme at CAE.

Head of drama Emma Cassim said: “I was really surprised when the crew addressed me by name and then I looked up and saw the pilot was Anna. The girls were really impressed that they had been flown by a former student, not much older than themselves.”

Anna said she now aims to develop a long-term career in aviation. She said: “I’m still a very new pilot at easyJet, so I’ve got my first simulator check to concentrate on. Longer term, I would like to become a Captain and get involved in pilot recruitment, particularly inspiring girls to get into aviation. It really is the dream job.”

