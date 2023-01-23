​​Angmering Day Nursery has received national recognition for the quality of care it offers children.

The nursery, in Station Road in Angmering, has been awarded the highest (Platinum) level of the National Day Nurseries Association’s ‘Quality Counts’ award. Quality Counts is a national quality scheme designed to help a nursery explore all aspects of its care and education to ensure that it is delivering the best possible service for young children.

For the past couple of years Angmering Day Nursery has been working towards the award, which acts as an indicator to parents of the high quality care that is offered. The final report included a summary of the key strengths of the nursery.

Angmering Day Nursery celebrating its award

The report said: “From the main entrance to the far end of the farm at the bottom of the garden, it’s clear that The Angmering Day Nursery has the child at the centre of everything. The rooms are well resourced, well thought through and purposefully set out, all staff are aware of the need to create enabling environments that stimulate, provoke interest and a motivation to learn for all children.

“Leadership and management at the nursery are exemplary. The manager and owner are passionate, supportive, consistent in her approach to the children and her staff team as well as continually reflecting on the strengths and areas of improvement of the setting. The team around her place a high value on reflective practice, working with others and building a nursery that serves the children and the wider community.

“Excellent interactions between staff and children were observed. The staff team can talk knowledgeably about the children’s interests, capabilities and their stage of development. Staff are able to share examples of how they have supported individual children and clear on starting points and children’s progression. Warm and caring interactions with appropriate language and praise for each stage of development was seen throughout the observation.

“Children with diverse needs are cared for supported at an exceptional level. It’s clear that they work in effective partnership with the whole family and additional professionals involved in children’s care. They are currently caring for children with complex needs and all staff hold a positive ‘can do’ mind-set in terms of how they can ensure all children are able to access all that is on offer at the nursery.”

Juliet Willett-Best, owner/director of the nursery: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Quality Counts at the highest (Platinum) level. This is a special achievement and reaching this point is a culmination of much hard work from the nursery team.

“Having both an Outstanding Ofsted grading and now a Platinum Quality Accounts accreditation means that the parents of the children who attend here can be certain that at Angmering Day Nursery, we offer only the highest quality childcare and are committed to improving the care we provide at every opportunity.

