A company has applied for planning permission to open a new small special needs school near Haywards Heath.

Mid Sussex District Council received an application from Central Education Ltd, via its agent Howard Sharp and Partners LLP, on Friday, February 10.

The school wants to change the use of existing dwellings and outbuildings at Yew Tree Farm in Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill, into an educational establishment under Class F1 with 15 parking spaces and associated works.

The planning, design and access statement said: “The conversion of Yew Tree Farm and the use of existing outbuildings and associated land will accordingly enable a far-ranging set of vocational courses to be offered to the students, currently not available to them. The proposed courses will include: carpentry/lathe/joinery, bricklaying, tractor/JCB and horticulture vehicle usage, bicycle and motorbike mechanics, woodturning, agriculture, horticulture and arboriculture.”

The application proposes that there will be 12 full-time employees on the 17,420 square metre site.

See the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by searching for DM/23/0397.