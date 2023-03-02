The demonstration about the controversial roadworks in the town centre is set to start at 12pm on Saturday, March 4.
A spokesperson for the group said: “For all those who are frustrated, angry or just plain upset with what is happening in Burgess Hill, this is the day that we can come together as a community to show the strength of feeling and show some love for our poor dying town. Please save the date, make some signs, even involve the children, after all this is their town and future.”
The protest follows various complaints about the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme and its new cycle paths, which has seen the removal of the Station Road mini roundabout. There was also a packed Save Our Town meeting at Cyprus Hall on Thursday, February 16, for people to discuss their growing concerns about the works. Find out more at saveourtown.uk.