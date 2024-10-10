Apprenticeship positions still available for sport coaching programme
The Coach Core Sussex sports coaching apprenticeship programme targets 16-24 year olds who traditionally may experience barriers, discrimination, and lack of opportunities.
By participating in Coach Core, the apprentices not only gain qualifications, experiences, and additional learning opportunities, but the goal is to ensure that each apprentice goes on to further education or employment and provides greater coaching provision in the communities in which they serve.
Currently, positions available include Sky High Trampolining and Gymnastics Academy (Uckfield), Sussex Cricket Foundation (Hove), Activ8 for Kids (West Sussex), and Activ8 For Kids (West Sussex) -Dance and Musical Theatre Coaching Apprenticeship.
Nick Chellel, Strategic Workforce Officer, said: “Young people need opportunities now more than ever, and we’re pleased to help drive social mobility and tackle inequalities through the excellent Coach Core apprenticeship programme.
“Coach Core is a key part of the Active Sussex Workforce Development Action Plan, as it will not only diversify and strengthen the future sport and physical activity workforce, but also positively impact the communities they serve.
“There are still several positions open for apprentice recruitment, so we hope we can fill these positions, which will provide incredible opportunities for young adults to build meaningful careers within our sector.”
