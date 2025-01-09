Art unveiled at Collyer's in memory of Kirsty Brown
Dr Ian Carr said: “All at Collyer’s are thrilled with this moving and beautiful work. A fitting tribute in memory of Kirsty.
“It was an honour to welcome members of Kirsty’s family and artist Molly Perry, also a former Collyer’s student, to today’s opening ceremony.”
Also in attendance were Kirsty Brown Student Ambassadors Alfie Dickenson, Will Dickinson, and Riley Nelson, Martin King and Christina Manning from Royal Holloway, Southampton University’s John Marshall, and Gill Woodhatch from the Horsham Geological Field Club.
Molly Perry also created some brilliant interactive educational boards with illustrations of fossils and information about each creature.
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell added: “The stunning artwork was funded by the Kirsty Brown Fund, which has also supported a series of lectures and events at Collyer’s focusing on geology and the environment.”