Art unveiled at Collyer's in memory of Kirsty Brown

Artist Molly Perry has produced a fantastic set of commissioned artworks for the Collyer’s Geology Department. The stunning fossil-based work includes a piece as a tribute to marine biologist Kirsty Brown, who studied geology at Collyer’s and was also a former colleague of Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Head of Geology and Environmental Science.

Dr Ian Carr said: “All at Collyer’s are thrilled with this moving and beautiful work. A fitting tribute in memory of Kirsty.

“It was an honour to welcome members of Kirsty’s family and artist Molly Perry, also a former Collyer’s student, to today’s opening ceremony.”

Also in attendance were Kirsty Brown Student Ambassadors Alfie Dickenson, Will Dickinson, and Riley Nelson, Martin King and Christina Manning from Royal Holloway, Southampton University’s John Marshall, and Gill Woodhatch from the Horsham Geological Field Club.

Molly Perry with her artwork

Molly Perry also created some brilliant interactive educational boards with illustrations of fossils and information about each creature.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell added: “The stunning artwork was funded by the Kirsty Brown Fund, which has also supported a series of lectures and events at Collyer’s focusing on geology and the environment.”