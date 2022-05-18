Arundel primary's forest school area gets a makeover thanks to Chichester University students

Arundel CE Primary School has a long-standing relationship with the University, which focuses on improving the learning opportunities for children, and in the past has worked on numerous projects to further enhance the provision at the school. Over the last few months, a team of six teaching students worked in the area each Tuesday – and many weekends – creating some new features among the network of woodland paths, taking care not to lose the magic of a wild area. The area is accessed from the school playground and is used daily, for relaxation and letting off steam, as well as structured learning across the curriculum. The grand re-opening at the school, in Jarvis Road, was attended by Tony Hunt, Arundel mayor, John Paton, friend of the school, Arundel businessman Mark Aldridge, the woodman from the Arundel Estate and the university team. Head teacher Andrew Simpson and pupils welcomed the guests to a ceremonial ribbon cutting, where the children paired up with adults to show them around. They pointing out features such as the music wall, the cabin in the woods, the enchanted area, the mud kitchen, the fire pit and story zone. Mr Simpson said: “We feel very privileged to be able to use the forest area, with permission of the Arundel Estate. We recognise the potential it creates to ensure children flourish at ACE.”