The event – now in its 19th year – has just opened for registration for 2022, and Chestnut Tree House is seeking runners to get involved.

Taking place on Sunday, September 4, on Littlehampton beach promenade, the route passes through residential Littlehampton, Rustington and Mewsbrook Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it launched in 2003, the run has attracted a variety of participants every year, from individuals and groups of friends to corporate teams and running clubs.

Some of the runners at last year's Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10k

Andrew Battley, events fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said: “The Littlehampton 10k is very special to Chestnut Tree House as it was our original fundraising event, which has been running as long as we have.”

Last year, Andrew MacCaskill, 34, was the first person to cross the finish line, with a finish time of under 32 minutes.

“This was my third time taking part in the Littlehampton 10k,” said Andrew. “It’s a beautiful course, great atmosphere, and there’s amazing support from everyone.”

Andrew Battley added: “Chestnut Tree House relies on the support and generosity of people like you to help make children’s hospice care possible.