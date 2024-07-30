Author donates books to Worthing primary school
Matt Carr, who lives in Lewes, entertained children at an author event at Worthing Library and signed copies of his latest book, Captain LooRoll.
In the audience was Annika Patel, whose son and daughter, Alexandra and Charlie Hammerton, attend Heene CE Primary School.
Annika said: "Matt read his latest book, hosted a mini quiz, dressed up, handed out stickers, did some arts and crafts and signed books. He was extremely witty, interesting, engaging and fun.
"Following a conversation at his book signing, Matt kindly offered to donate several of his storybooks, stickers and postcards to my children’s school.
"Miss Holly Luke, a teacher and one of the literacy leads, was delighted with the book bundle!"
Matt said it was 'really no biggie' and he was pleased to be able to help the school.
He added: "The lady said that their primary school were short of books and I sent her a few. I get a few copies of my books from my publishers when I publish a book and if I have any at any time and some good cause asks for some, I’ll send them some. I haven’t got that many at the mo but I sent what I could, along with some stickers and stuff."