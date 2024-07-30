Author Matt Carr entertaining children at an author event at Worthing Library. Picture: Annika Patel

​​An author has donated a selection of his books to a Worthing primary school after hearing its library was short of stock.

Matt Carr, who lives in Lewes, entertained children at an author event at Worthing Library and signed copies of his latest book, Captain LooRoll.

In the audience was Annika Patel, whose son and daughter, Alexandra and Charlie Hammerton, attend Heene CE Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annika said: "Matt read his latest book, hosted a mini quiz, dressed up, handed out stickers, did some arts and crafts and signed books. He was extremely witty, interesting, engaging and fun.

"Following a conversation at his book signing, Matt kindly offered to donate several of his storybooks, stickers and postcards to my children’s school.

"Miss Holly Luke, a teacher and one of the literacy leads, was delighted with the book bundle!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt said it was 'really no biggie' and he was pleased to be able to help the school.