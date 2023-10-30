Award-winning author helps Worthing school celebrate new library refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hannah Gold, who wrote Waterstones Children's Book Prize winner The Last Bear, was pleased to see White Beak from her second novel The Lost Whale at Whytemead Primary School.
Hannah said: "This is a school with such a positive reading culture which is really fostered and encouraged by teachers. I honestly feel that when we inject creativity and fun into libraries and reading zones it makes them a far more engaging place for children to hang out and this then has a knock-on effect on their appreciation and perception of reading.”
The new school library has a fresh look and feel, with new carpets and furniture and bespoke wall art depicting characters from the books which the children study while at the school.
Reading is at the heart of the school this year and some of the pupils were able to help decide on books for the new library. Headteacher Richard Waddington accompanied a group of four children to The Book Nook in Hove to select a range of new books, funded by a donation from Worthing firm Stubbs FF&E.
He said: "Reading is an important skill for children – it opens their hearts and minds to new ideas and experiences. We know, and it’s also scientifically proven, that reading can make an enormous difference to children’s education, and we are thrilled that our library area is an inspirational place for the children at Whytemead.”