Award-winning author helps Worthing school celebrate new library refurbishment

​​An award-winning author who helped a Worthing school celebrate its new library refurbishment was delighted to spot a character from her own novel among the displays.

Hannah Gold, who wrote Waterstones Children's Book Prize winner The Last Bear, was pleased to see White Beak from her second novel The Lost Whale at Whytemead Primary School.

Hannah said: "This is a school with such a positive reading culture which is really fostered and encouraged by teachers. I honestly feel that when we inject creativity and fun into libraries and reading zones it makes them a far more engaging place for children to hang out and this then has a knock-on effect on their appreciation and perception of reading.”

The new school library has a fresh look and feel, with new carpets and furniture and bespoke wall art depicting characters from the books which the children study while at the school.

Author Hannah Gold with Whytemead Primary School pupils

Reading is at the heart of the school this year and some of the pupils were able to help decide on books for the new library. Headteacher Richard Waddington accompanied a group of four children to The Book Nook in Hove to select a range of new books, funded by a donation from Worthing firm Stubbs FF&E.