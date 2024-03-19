Award-winning author visits West Sussex primary school for World Book Day
Jeanne started the day with an assembly for the whole school in which she shared her vast knowledge about the weird and wonderful creatures that inspire her stories. Head teacher Thomas Moore said: “From caterpillars to butterflies and tadpoles to frogs, the children were fascinated and excited to share their own knowledge on the process of metamorphosis. Jeanne then read her book ‘Tadpole’s Promise’ which was a huge hit for all, especially as some of the children currently have tadpoles in their own classroom.”
Jeanne worked with classes throughout the day to make their own frogs on lily pads out of clay. The children loved getting their hands messy and used different techniques to make frogs.
Buzzard class was then treated to a question and answer session in which they were able to find out more about Jeanne’s background and where her inspirations for writing come from. Jeanne was very impressed with the children’s enthusiasm and interests and was able to look at some of their story writing.
There was just enough time for Jeanne to read another of her brilliant books, ‘Who’s in the Loo?’ and take a few more questions before finishing the day with a book-signing.