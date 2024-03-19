Award-winning author visits West Sussex primary school for World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Jeanne started the day with an assembly for the whole school in which she shared her vast knowledge about the weird and wonderful creatures that inspire her stories. Head teacher Thomas Moore said: “From caterpillars to butterflies and tadpoles to frogs, the children were fascinated and excited to share their own knowledge on the process of metamorphosis. Jeanne then read her book ‘Tadpole’s Promise’ which was a huge hit for all, especially as some of the children currently have tadpoles in their own classroom.”

HAVE YOU READ? Littlehampton to get free laser light show on the seafront this Easter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeanne worked with classes throughout the day to make their own frogs on lily pads out of clay. The children loved getting their hands messy and used different techniques to make frogs.

Author Jeanne Willis at Bury CE Primary School for World Book Day. Picture: UGC

Buzzard class was then treated to a question and answer session in which they were able to find out more about Jeanne’s background and where her inspirations for writing come from. Jeanne was very impressed with the children’s enthusiasm and interests and was able to look at some of their story writing.