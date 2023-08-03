Back to school in West Sussex: Lindfield Repair Café offers to mend uniforms, bags and more

Lindfield Repair Café is set to open its doors once again after volunteers took a break this month.

The service returns to the United Reformed Church, High Street, Lindfield, from 10am to 1pm, on Saturday, September 1.

Organiser Trevor Carpenter said: “After a few date changes in the early summer due to the Coronation and Village Day, we are back to our usual first Saturday of the month and are looking forward to welcoming lots of new visitors, as well as our regulars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The September event will focus on Back to School repairs so people can bring along school uniforms, bags and other equipment that needs mending. In the Kids’ Room children can stencil their own bags if they are accompanied by an adult.

Lindfield Repair Café returns to the United Reformed Church, High Street, Lindfield, from 10am to 1pm, on Saturday, September 1. Photo: Google Street View

Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org. Co-op members can support Lindfield Repair Café at membership.coop.co.uk/causes/68101.

Lindfield Repair Café is normally open on the first Saturday of each month. On bank holiday weekends the date will be moved to the second Saturday of the month.

Volunteers at the café do not carry spare parts. The café offers computer repairs but the café said physical repairs are not always possible. Volunteers can instead help with many technical issues if visitors bring a power supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Please note that the Repair Café cannot guarantee that they will be able to repair all items brought in, but they will always have a go if possible. Spare parts for repairs are not supplied so if you need a new zip or bulb fitted it may be worth purchasing one before you come along.”