Bader College stops in-person classes at Herstmonceux Castle due to serious structural issues

A Canadian University has announced that it has temporarily cancelled in-person classes at its UK campus in Herstmonceux.

Bader College at Herstmonceux Castle, part of Queen’s University, announced on Monday, November 13, that ‘structural issues’ at the castle need immediate attention, including repairs to the roof.

A university spokesperson said: “Late last week, a structural engineer visited the campus and confirmed that the situation is more serious than previously understood.

“As a result, portions of the Castle were closed to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, Queen’s University made the decision to cease operations in the castle with immediate effect. All academic programming is moving online until the end of the Fall term. The university is making arrangements for current Bader students to continue their studies in January at the Kingston, Canada campus. Queen’s Student Affairs and Bader College staff are working together to ensure a smooth transition for the students.”

Bader College at Herstmonceux Castle announced on Monday, November 13, that it has temporarily cancelled in-person classes. Photo: Google Street View

Queen’s University also said it will temporarily suspend recruitment of students for the 2024-25 academic year.

The spokesperson added: "Queen’s is continuing to assess the situation and full extent of the work needed but it is clear as of now that there is at least one year to 18 months of structural repairs to undertake. In addition, the structural engineer has recommended a complete survey of other areas of the Castle, which will be undertaken in late January/early February.”

Bader College is set within the 600-acre Herstmonceux Castle estate. Drs Alfred and Isabel Bader purchased the castle in 1993 and donated it to Queen’s University. There were then extensive renovations and in 1994 the International Study Centre at the castle opened to students. In 2009 the ISC was renamed the Bader International Study Centre and in 2022 principal Patrick Deane announced the name change to Bader College.

