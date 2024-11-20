Barcombe parents call for return of children’s bus passes so kids can avoid walking on ‘dangerous’ road and through woods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barcombe parents have collected hundreds of signatures in a petition saying that their children are being refused bus passes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition at actionnetwork.org said the council’s ‘cost-cutting measures’ mean schoolkids living within a three-mile radius of Chailey School will no longer receive a bus pass.

It said this could affect children living in Chailey, Spithurst, Barcombe, East Chiltington, Streat, Plumpton Green and Wivelsfield Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many families are concerned for their children’s safety, saying kids now have to walk on dangerous roads and unlit woodland paths.

Lewes District Councillors Joa Saunders (right) and Mark Slater (left) with Barcombe parents calling for East Sussex County Council to let their children have bus passes

Mum Jules Annis, of Town Littleworth Road, said: “I would never let my daughter walk along the road as a route to school. Having lived on the road for the past seven years, I have only walked along it myself a handful of times, but it’s always a hairy experience as cars speed along at 60mph giving you little time to jump out the way of danger, especially when approaching one of the blind corners.”

The Annis family is one of two families on Town Littleworth Road who were expecting their 11-year-old daughters to qualify for bus passes when they started secondary school this September. The Strong family, whose two older children had always received bus passes, were shocked to hear that their Year 7 daughter did not qualify when her Year 9 brother still received his pass.

Mum Charlotte Strong said: “It’s completely outrageous to imagine an 11-year-old girl be okay to walk through the woods on her own.” She said some secondary age children on the road have been given bus passes and some haven’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcombe parents are concerned for their children's safety, saying that they now have to walk on dangerous roads and unlit paths

The families said Town Littleworth Road is known for being narrow, having no footways or lighting, and for being a cut-through for drivers in rush hour. It is also used by heavy goods vehicles.

Cliff Strong, who is a builder, added: “I’m having to miss up to three hours of work each day I drop off and collect the children. Between both of us parents working and siblings at other schools it’s a complete nightmare to manage how we do school drop-off and pick-ups.”

Parents and local councillors are urging the County Council to address the situation.

District councillors for Chailey, Barcombe and Hamsey, Joa Saunders and Mark Slater agree with the parents. Councillor Saunders said: “We have seen this happen to so many families this year. East Sussex District Council have removed bus passes throughout the ward, expecting children to walk miles through mud and along dangerous roads to get to school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Chailey Secondary School is a uniquely rural school, with most students needing to catch a bus to get to school. With the reduction in bus passes, there is a knock-on effect of extra unnecessary cars on the already clogged roads.”

Head Teacher of Chailey School, Helen Key said: “We have seen this issue in East Sussex in the past and once again children who attend Chailey School are being affected by the lack of reliable school transport. The pedestrian route the children are being asked to take is dangerous and would mean a five-mile journey each day. We do need to prioritise safeguarding our children, and ensuring that they can arrive at school safely and on time for their school day.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “There is not a shortage of bus passes as has been suggested. Home to school transport support is provided to families of secondary school students where there is not an available route of less than three miles to the nearest school that can be walked by a child in reasonable safety, accompanied as necessary by a responsible adult.

“Routes are assessed using national road safety guidelines and include public rights of way such as footpaths and bridleways, in line with Department for Education guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the existence of an available route from Town Littleworth Road, families in that area do not qualify for assistance and it is for parents and carers to determine what arrangements are suitable for their child.

“Low income families have an extended right to transport assistance, and should any of these families fall within that category they can apply by visiting www.eastsussex.gov.uk/education-learning/schools/transport/free/apply-for-school-transport-due-to-family-income.”