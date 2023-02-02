BBC Careers in the Creative Industry tour visited Crawley secondary school

A panel of creative leaders from the BBC stopped off at Crawley secondary school yesterday (February 2).

Oriel High School hosted the BBC Careers in the Creative Industry tour. The national tour of schools by the BBC, is aimed at raising awareness and exposure of students to potential careers in the media industry.

Oriel played host to this event with nearly 800 students from years 7 to 9 having the opportunity to watch the assembly and be inspired by the guest panellists. During the assemblies, students heard about different careers within the BBC and creative industries including PR and journalism, being a broadcast journalist, working in the games development industry, and how to become a music producer and DJ.

A spokesperson from the school said: “The presentation gave the students an insight into the life of working behind the scenes at the BBC and also inspired them with true life stories about how the panellists got to where they are now.”