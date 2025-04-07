Bede's Senior School celebrates tennis success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bede's Senior School is celebrating the outstanding achievements of its Boys' Tennis team, marked by significant individual and team successes. The U18 squad, comprising Jack Ford (Year 12), Henry Hughes (Year 11), Pasha Hrytskiv (Year 10) and Harrison Clowe (Year 9), has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication on multiple fronts.

In addition to competing for Bede's, all four boys are currently representing Sussex in the County team and competing at regional and national levels. They hold the top four U18 ranking positions in Sussex - an accomplishment all the more remarkable given that Pasha, Harrison and Henry are all still competing at U16 level.

As well as playing for the County, the boys are all busy competing in national and regional LTA tournaments. Pasha and Harrison have recently had some impressive wins at regional level, making it through to the quarter finals of national tournaments. Pasha has also been busy gaining some impressive wins in European tournaments. Henry and Harrison will be competing in the Under 16 Nationals in Nottingham over Easter which features all the top players in this age group nationally.

The team's accomplishments were further recognised at the recent Tennis Sussex Awards. Pasha Hrytskiv was awarded the title of Most Improved Junior Player of the Year, while Jack Ford received the prestigious Brian Edwards award for being an exemplary role model within the sport.

Harrison, Jack, Henry and Pasha

Commenting on the team's exceptional performance, Bede's Director of Tennis, Francesca Byrne, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "I'm really excited about the summer tennis season ahead as this is the strongest boys' team we have had in the last decade. Last year we finished top 10 in the National Finals and I'm really hoping we can go one stage better this year. There's a real camaraderie amongst the team despite the differences in their ages - Harrison is 14 years old still. The boys are on court with me and the other coaches for around 12 hours each school week as well as training and competing in their holidays and weekends and I'm sure this commitment and the Team Bede's spirit will stand us in good stead over the next few months."