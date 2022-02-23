Bognor students’ Twisted Tales selected for publication in Young Writers anthology book

Albert Dewey, Reece Bevan, Max Broad, Annalise Towse, Scarlett Whittle, Grace Hill, Jacob Miles, Teddy Mackley, Dylan Woods, Katy Pilling and Jennifer Robson created their own Twisted Tales as part of the Young Writers contest, which had 19,000 entries from across the UK.

Students were awarded a Talent for Writing certificate by Young Writers in recognition of their entries, and editor Wendy Laws also gave her personal congratulations to the students.

Felpham Community College English teacher Stephen Castle with some of the students whose work was selected for publication by Young Writers

English teacher Stephen Castle said: “The students worked really hard and their stories were brilliant, we are really proud of the work they have produced and the level of imagination and skill they have shown.

“Well done to everyone who entered and particularly those who have had their entries selected for publication – a brilliant achievement!”

They will be able to purchase a copy of the anthology from April 1.

