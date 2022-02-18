Aldingbourne

AL/9/22/HH: 12 Church Road. Erection of single storey rear extension and front porch extension. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area.

Aldwick

LU/3/22/CLE: 46a & 47 & Land north of Clifton Road, Littlehampton. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing planning permission LU/287/17/PL ‘Demolition of existing buildings, change of use of & erection of 1 No. building incorporate office (B1) at ground floor & 8 No. dwellings at first and second floor.’ has been implemented and is extant. Photo: Google Maps.

AW/35/22/HH: 49 The Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension an conversion of loft to habitable use following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

AW/37/22/T: Various locations at The Kingsway, Queensway, and The Drive, Craigweil Estate. Various works to various trees.

Arundel

AB/3/22/HH: Mews House, London Road. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 3 x dormers and roof terrace, addition of rendering, and alterations to fenestration/openings. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and affects the setting of a listed building.

AB/4/22/L: Mews House, London Road. Listed building consent for the conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 3 x dormers and roof terrace, addition of rendering, and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/7/22/HH: 10 Downview Road, Barnham. Erection of outbuilding to rear.

BN/12/22/PL: St Philip Howard School, Elm Grove South, Barnham. Proposed two storey teaching and classroom block plus first floor link to existing school. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/7/22/HH: Dove Cottage, 76 North Bersted Street. Erection of single storey rear conservatory. This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and affect the setting of a listed building.

BE/8/22/L: Dove Cottage, 76 North Bersted Street. Listed building consent for the erection of single storey rear conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/28/22/PL: 7 Canada Grove. Proposed window and door combination to rear elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero rated) as other development.

Ford

F/1/22/HH: Lock Cottage, Station Road. Erection of single storey side extension to detached garage to create link building and double garage, installation of front porch and alterations to fenestration following the conversion of detached garage to habitable use.

Littlehampton

LU/17/22/L: Second Floor Flat, 36 South Terrace. Listed building consent for the replace fire escape at rear of building.

LU/16/22/HH: Second Floor Flat, 36 South Terrace. Replace fire escape at rear of building. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area and affect the setting of a listed building.

LU/30/22/PL: 32 & 33 Mariners Quay, River Road. Extension of first floor rear balconies at 32 & 33 Mariners Quay (resubmission of LU/349/20/HH). This application affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton, River Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/5/22/PL: 37 Griffin Crescent. Change of use from a single dwelling into two flats and rear two storey extension and rear dormer. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/36/22/HH: 1 Coleridge Crescent, Kingley Gate. Single storey side extension.

LU/38/22/HH: 31 Grand Avenue. Loft conversion with dormers to front and rear elevations.

LU/40/22/PL: 10 Bayford Road. Replacement of shopfront with UPVC windows and new front door to front elevation in addition to installation of new UPVC to rear elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is not CIL liable as other development.

Middleton

M/8/22/HH: 23 The Byway. Retention of garden shed.

M/12/22/HH: 9 Sunnymead Close. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Pagham

P/10/22/HH: 25 Manor Park. Single storey side extension and two storey side/rear extension.

P/11/22/HH: 12 Old Barn Close. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.

Rustington

R/15/22/HH: 9 Meadway. Erection of single storey side and rear extensions, hip to gable roof extension including the installation of 3 x dormers and alterations to existing dormers.

Walberton

WA/14/22/T: Gable House, The Street. Crown reduction of 1 No. Silver Birch Tree (T1) to height 12m and spread 9.5m.

---

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.