Head teacher Emma Lofthouse said: “Bolney CEP have created a magical new library space where the children can enjoy reading for pleasure.”
She said the space was opened today (Friday, April 28) by a parent who created its woodland design.
She continued: “Within the trees she has painted famous book characters for the children to discover. The Friends of Bolney raised money to fund the project while the Year 6 librarians have coded all the books so that the children can find their favourite genre or author really easily and EYFS, KS1 and KS2 children can choose books to borrow and read at home and at school.”
The school is in Church Lane, Twineham. Its four core values are love, respect, honesty and resilience. A spokesperson said: “These values incorporate a number of other attributes we feel enable the children and staff to develop while they are here.”
Visit www.bolneyschool.org.uk.