Brighton school's production of Romeo and Juliet finally hits the stage after two-year wait

Pupils at Brighton's Roedean School were finally able to take a bow after a two-year wait to stage Romeo and Juliet.

Having tried out for the parts just before the pandemic hit, the cast was delighted to be able to perform in a newly-refurbished theatre at the girls' school.

A school spokesman said: "Set in the Golden Age of Hollywood movies, with an art-deco inspired stage, Isla Jones and Yanka Wong gave compelling performances as Romeo and Juliet, the offspring of successful Hollywood producers who were deadly rivals.

Isla Jones and Yanka Wong playing Romeo and Juliet at Roedean School

"The show had fun modern twists and the cast breaking out into a fabulous swing-style dance sequence during the masquerade ball scene while a glamourous Ella Wong belted out Carly Rae Jepson’s Call Me Maybe was a showstopper."

The school spokesman added: "The beautifully choreographed fight scenes between Capulet and Montague gangs were also testament to the hard work and dedication the cast put into making their first drama production since Covid struck a memorable one."

There was also praise for the student costume designers Niamh Atwood, Urara Yasukochi and Hebe Yan who produced a vast array of beautiful period outfits.

The masquerade ball scene at Roedean School

Director and drama teacher Sue Woodbridge said: “Directing Romeo and Juliet has been a real joy. As soon as I walked onto the refurbished stage in September, the red seats and the wooden balcony reminded me of how we had auditioned for Romeo and Juliet before the pandemic. The pleasure of finally being able to stage it – and seeing all the hard work and fun the girls have had along the way – has been wonderful.”

Roedean School pupils Isla Jones and Yanka Wong playing Romeo and Juliet