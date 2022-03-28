Guide to National Trust’s Easter egg hunts in Sussex this spring

Get ready for a weekend of fun and discovery as you spot the signs of spring, and experience nature and of course, each National Trust Easter adventure in nature trail ends with a chocolate egg.

There are more than 180 Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and 8 in Sussex.

To discover your nearest National Trust Easter adventure in nature trail, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/sussex

Visitors on an Easter egg hunt at Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey. National Trust image

Here are some of the best National Trust Easter trails to enjoy in Sussex:

Nymans, April 9-24

The Easter trail leads you through hidden doorways and the Wall Garden. Try out fun challenges such as hiding like a mouse, finding your favourite flower and tuning into the natural world all around you. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Sheffield Park, April 2-24

Find and complete 10 nature-inspired activities that are hiding along the way. A butterfly count and creating nature art are just some of the activities you can experience. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Standen, April 9-24

On the Easter trail at Standen, see wonderful views of the Weald from the top garden and try nature activities in the kitchen garden. Have a go at your own nature art and discover a spring display of crocheted flowers to celebrate the season. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Petworth, April 9-24

Collect your activity sheet from the shepherd’s hut, then set off along the Pleasure Garden’s winding paths at Petworth House, on an Easter nature trail among the spring blossom. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Bateman’s, April-18

Some of the best-known children’s books were written at and inspired by Bateman’s. As Rudyard Kipling’s family home, this charming garden has a river running through it, hedges to hide behind and plenty of space to run around. For the Easter school holidays, a new adventures in nature trail will challenge little ones to look for frogspawn, be a ‘hedge detective’ and create a nature story inspired by their literary surroundings.

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Bodiam Castle, April 9-18

One of the most perfect moated medieval castles in the land. The towers, reflected in the water, look as they would have done 600 years ago. This is a place where you can relive your childhood memories and let your imagination run riot. On the Easter trail take in the view of Bodiam Castle and the surrounding countryside as you tick off the activity list. Look or listen out for the birds singing in the castle grounds and find springtime reflections in the moat. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Lamb House, April 2-18

Step into a hidden gem off the cobbled streets of Rye and explore the extensive garden of Lamb House on the Easter trail. The trail runs around the open lawn and hidden paths. Hop like a bunny or spot spring wildlife on an easter adventure. Make sure you peak into the veg garden to see what yummy veg is growing this time of year. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

Uppark House and Garden, April 9-24

Uppark’s Easter trail travels through different landscapes, with sensory trail points that draw you into the garden’s natural world. In the nearby woods, take a really good look at what’s growing beneath your feet. In the meadow by the house you’ll hear the bees and visitors are encouraged to write down what sounds you hear and make. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

